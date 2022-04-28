Rob’s Testimony

When Rob took the stand on April 27, he told the judge that he was “very vulnerable” during his relationship with Chyna, which prompted him to “[ignored] her bad behavior toward my family.”

“I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”

Rob also shared his side of their alleged December 2016 altercation, explaining that “in the beginning, I thought [Chyna was being] playful.”

“I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter … you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not,” he said, alleging that she left several bruises on his body with a metal rod.