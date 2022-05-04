The Verdict

As the Kardashian-Jenner family headed to the Met Gala on May 2, the jury sided with Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie. As a result, Chyna was awarded no damages and the case was dismissed.

​“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial,” attorneys for the family, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, told Us in a statement on May 2. “The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”