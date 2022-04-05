Everything to Know About Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Which of the Kardashians Were Named in the Lawsuit?

The TV personality originally named Kris, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie. In documents obtained by Us in October 2017, Chyna alleged that she was planning to film a second season of Rob & Chyna with her then-fiancé before the famous family used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

Chyna claimed that the Kardashians contacted E! in February 2017 to “demand the network not proceed with a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

Since the originally filing, Chyna has named solely Kim, Kris, Khloé and Kris in the lawsuit.