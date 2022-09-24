July 2022

“I’m definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with him,” Gibelli gushed during an interview with E! News. “I think the feeling’s mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I’m good. This is it. This is it for me.”

The reality star noted that she was grateful to have such a caring boyfriend. “If I’m having an off day or I’m stressed out about something, he’ll take the time and be like, ‘Hey, are you OK? You’re not as talkative today.’ It’s just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I’m happy and I’m in a good place.”