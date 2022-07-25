July 2022

“We did find a pretty amazing relationship while filming All Star Shore [but] honestly I did not expect to find love on the show,” Horstmann revealed during a July 13 appearance on the “How Men Think” podcast. “Fortunately, I did meet Giannina pretty quickly and right away we kind of hit it off, and I’m so glad we did … I’m incredibly happy right now.”

While the aspiring DJ gushed over the pair’s relationship, he wanted to take it slow considering both their storied reality TV dating pasts. He added, “Though I did feel love for her pretty early on, I did wait until quite a few months in to say it just because I wanted to be sure. It’s been fantastic.”