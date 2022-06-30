June 2022

Gibelli publicly addressed her romance with Horstmann for the first time after news of All Star Shore officially broke.

“I’ve never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn’t know who he was. He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that’s how I met him right on the beach,” she told E! News. “He’s very respectful, but I don’t think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is. He’s doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don’t think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does.”