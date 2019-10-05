Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

September 2012

Surprise! After enjoying a romantic boat ride in Venice in August, the couple tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (where The Notebook was also filmed), on September 9 after a year of dating. Lively wore a wedding gown designed by Marchesa and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel were all in attendance. Half-sister Robyn Lively also recreated her Teen Witch dance from the late ’80s film classic.