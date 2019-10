May 2014

The couple walked arm in arm at the Met Gala in NYC. The duo later skipped the afterparties to eat hot fudge sundaes with peanut butter sauce at NYC hot spot Serendipity. “Everything we do in life we do together,” Lively later said in the August 2014 issue of Vogue magazine. “I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”