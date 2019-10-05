Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

April 2015

By April, Lively joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Reynolds had gone from lovers to adversaries as they began to fight over their daughter’s first word. “We’re total rivals, by the way. I hear ‘dada, dada,’ all the time, and then I walk in the room and he’s like, ‘mama,’” she said. “And I’m like, ’How dare you do that?’”

One month later, they gave the world its first glimpse of their little girl with an Instagram photo of James holding her “dada’s” hand.