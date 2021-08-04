Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

April 2021

The couple attended a New York Yankees game without their little ones, which they documented on social media. Both actors received new baseball caps that were signed by outfielder Clint Frazier while at the stadium. “Mom&Dad Girl Summer,” Lively wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos from the night out. “Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the 💩 I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee…⚾️🍎.”