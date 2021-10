August 2021

The actor thanked his wife for her support after the release of his action film, Free Guy, which earned a sequel just days after hitting theaters in August 2021. “Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife”