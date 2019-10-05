Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

December 2016

Lively, Reynolds and their two daughters made their debut as a family of four in December 2016 to celebrate the Golden Globe nominee’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today,” Lively captioned an Instagram photo from the event. “@vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable …Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it.”

Reynolds opened up about how he knew his wife was “the one” to GQ one month prior. “Probably after the sex,” he teased, adding, “No, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’”