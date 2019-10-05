Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

January 2017

By January, the twosome were back to glamming it up for the cameras, hitting the 2017 Golden Globes together in their red carpet finest — a black and gold Atelier Versace halter gown for Lively and a crisp black suit with a white undershirt for Reynolds.

That same month, the producer opened up about how his love had helped him navigate Deadpool fandom. “By the time we were in post[-production], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive. Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane,” he told Variety.