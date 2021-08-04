Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

July 2020

The Shallows star joked that she conceived baby No. 4 after watching a clip from her love’s 2010 movie Buried, which became available on Hulu in July 2020. In the clip, the Canadian actor drinks from a flask with “Aviation Gin” written on it and guzzles it down before a light shows even more gin next to him. “10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement. #Buried,” Reynolds wrote via Instagram.

Lively was quick to comment, writing, “I think this just got me pregnant,” to which the father of three replied, “@blakelively I will be out of the office starting July 22nd throughout the middle or forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”