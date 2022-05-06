Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

May 2022

Reynolds revealed during season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman that he follows his wife’s lead when it comes to parenting. “Blake runs the show,” he explained. “I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her. [She has] higher standards.”

The Aviation Gin founder joked that he would “never” let Lively “go visit her family” out of town and get stuck with all three kids. “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first,” he confessed. “And then there would be — with three girls [it’s a lot]. So, that division of labor is very important.”