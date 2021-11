November 2021

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” the Red Notice star told Entertainment Tonight of his secret to a successful marriage. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”