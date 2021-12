November 2021

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Reynolds pretended to be flustered when host Jimmy Fallon asked how Lively and the kids are doing. “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s — no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” he said. “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”