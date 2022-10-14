September 2022

“They are really more united and supportive of each other than ever,” an insider exclusively told Us of the couple ahead of welcoming baby No. 4, noting that Just Friends actor “has become better than ever at managing his time and schedule.”

Per the source, the businesswoman and soccer club co-owner have been working toward finding a good work-life balance that suits their growing family. “When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” the insider said, noting, “The key going into this pregnancy has been their loose family rule that neither of them would ever work at the same time while their kids are little.”

While the pair are committed to their family at this time, they are also pursuing a variety of projects, one of which is another Deadpool movie. “Blake has been a big supporter of those movies since Ryan made the first one almost seven years ago,” the source explained, adding that another film in the superhero is Reynolds’ “priority” business-wise. “Deadpool is a family project for them and the family will all go to wherever Ryan is shooting that one in 2023.”