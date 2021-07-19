Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Most Savage Trolling Moments

When Blake Revealed Her Favorite Canadian Things

The Los Angeles native shared in December 2020 that four of her “favorite things in the world” come from Vancouver, Canada, which is her husband’s hometown. The first three things were delicious desserts from the city, including ice cream, doughnuts and pie. “And the 4th of course is @askforluigi,” she wrote alongside the photo of cake, cookies and more from Ask for Luigi restaurant. “…Who did you think I was gonna say??” Lively teased her husband a little more by adding a Deadpool gif in the corner of the image.