When Blake Ripped Into Ryan’s ‘Detective Pikachu’ Role

In a video Reynolds posted to Twitter in February 2019, Lively ragged on her husband’s job voicing the titular critter in the film Pokémon Detective Pikachu. “I mean, he didn’t even change his voice. It just sounds like him,” she said. And when Reynolds suggested that his daughters would respect his work in the movie, the actress laughed and said, “We’re not going.”