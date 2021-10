When Blake Started Her Own Drink Brand

Lively referred to Reynolds’ Aviation Gin when she launched her Betty Buzz sparkling non-alcoholic mixers in September 2021. “Well, at least it’s not a celebrity alcohol? Meet @BettyBuzz mixers,” she tweeted, to which he replied, “Luckily they pair deliciously with @AviationGin. Coincidence? Conspiracy? Hard to say.”