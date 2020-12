When Blake Unfollowed Ryan

This was more than a trolling moment. It was a work obligation! Lively briefly unfollowed a number of accounts — including her husband’s — to promote her film A Simple Favor in May 2018. “Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” the Green Lantern actor said when asked about the move. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”