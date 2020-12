When Ryan Claimed Jake Gyllenhaal Was a Better Cook Than Blake

“My wife is very good at cooking, and Jake might just be a little bit better,” Reynolds said of his Life costar during a March 2017 Good Morning America appearance. When host Michael Strahan suggested the Gossip Girl alum might not be happy about his assessment, the Definitely, Maybe actor quipped: “I’m moving out at the end of the month. I’m actually moving out right now, under this desk. I’m already making plans.”