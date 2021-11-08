LOL Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Best Trolling Moments

When Ryan Went Hiking With Blake’s Earrings

In November 2021, the Red Notice star shared an Instagram Story of him taking a stroll with his wife. “I recommend a walk in the woods,” he wrote alongside a photo of him decked out in his hiking gear. Unfortunately, only half of Lively’s face was in the shot — though Reynolds joked that he did get her “earrings in frame.”

The Betty Buzz founder clapped back by posting the same shot to her Instagram Story. “The best Guy,” she captioned the snap, adding a GIF of Princess Anna from Frozen looking very excited.