Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Most Savage Trolling Moments

When They Traded Barbs About Affairs on Valentine’s Day

Lively poked fun at Reynolds over not knowing how to use a cellphone in February 2018. “Why won’t this damn app swipe right?!?!!” she wrote in his Instagram comments, to which he wittily replied: “Because it’s the E-Harmony app.” The Shallows star played along. “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely,” she responded. The Just Friends actor cheekily retorted: “Awww. Happy Valentine’s Day.”