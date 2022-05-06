Top 5

Stories

Pics

From ‘Gossip Girl’ to Fashion Icon: Blake Lively Through the Years

By
Blake Lively Timeline Update august 2021 ryan reynolds free guy
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
18
17 / 18
podcast

August 2021

The Gossip Girl alum supported her husband at the red carpet premiere of Free Guy, matching her glitzy gown with a pair of sneakers. Days later, the Deadpool actor credited Lively’s help in the creation of the film.

“Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” he captioned an Instagram Story of the pair, adding a “partners in crime” animated sticker. “She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife.” 

Back to top