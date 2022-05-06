August 2021

The Gossip Girl alum supported her husband at the red carpet premiere of Free Guy, matching her glitzy gown with a pair of sneakers. Days later, the Deadpool actor credited Lively’s help in the creation of the film.

“Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” he captioned an Instagram Story of the pair, adding a “partners in crime” animated sticker. “She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife.”