What He Saw Between Katie and John

“From my understanding, it was kind of a joke in the beginning. Everyone thought that he had ended up with her and that was the rumor. I knew they had some kind of friendship or conversation through that alone,” Moynes detailed. “She was very clear and I trusted everything she said — I still do that. I don’t think anything was happening during the time that we were engaged. I really don’t.”

However, he did consider that Hersey had other intentions when it came to his friendship with Thurston.

“Clearly, he was more into it or was pursuing it or wanted to be hanging out with her all the time. I mean, I was with them, I was in the same plane as them and I didn’t think anything of it,” Moynes revealed. “When I was in Canada or in Kenya, I would see them together, but again I put my full trust in that there’s nothing more than literally just a friendship.”

Because his breakup with Thurston happened so “abruptly,” Moynes has since questioned whether Thurston and Hersey were able “to form something” before the former fiancés even called it quits.

“At least emotionally, where they could see something with each other that made it so easy for them to transition when it ended,” he noted. “It happened too quickly. There had to have been something there. He at least provided something that she really liked that made the transition easy.”