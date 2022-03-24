A Lack of Respect

Considering he and Thurston had done their best to remain friendly with one another following their split, Moynes explained on “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” that he was was hurt she didn’t warn him about her big announcement. “I just thought that she might at least tell me on the side. Just because we have had very cordial, easy conversations [since the breakup]. … So why not reach out to me and tell me that, at least, to give me a heads up?” he wondered at the time. “There’s a little lack of respect there. The way that she’s handled things, I am not overly surprised.”