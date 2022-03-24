Completely Blindsided

After Us Weekly confirmed that Thurston and Hersey were dating, Moynes’ phone began “going nuts” as people tried to reach out to him about his ex’s “12 Days of Messy,” he told the podcast. “On Day 12, people were like, ‘Do you think it’s going to be John?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be about herself and [how] she reinvented and found herself in this [process],’” he said at the time. “So when that dropped … I had to pull over because my phone was going nuts. I pulled over in a Best Buy parking lot and everyone was ringing me, they were like, ‘There’s no f–king way.’”