Feeling Foolish

Explaining that he “didn’t see [the relationship] coming,” Moynes said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast that he was embarrassed by how oblivious he was to Thurston and Hersey’s feelings for one another. “I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did. I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree,” he said in November 2021. “I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff but there’s just no way. I never had an inkling. I am just a very secure guy and I give my trust out 100 percent, especially to the person who I should be trusting the most.”