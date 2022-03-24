Not Just Friends

Despite sending Hersey home early in her Bachelorette journey, Thurston reconnected with him after filming wrapped and they ended up living near one another in San Diego. Though their friendship quickly grew, Moynes wasn’t particularly concerned about them having a close relationship, he said in November 2021: “She was very clear and I trusted everything she said — I still do that. I don’t think anything was happening during the time that we were engaged. I really don’t.”

Moynes did, however, think that Hersey had other intentions when it came to befriending Thurston. “Clearly, he was more into it or was pursuing it or wanted to be hanging out with her all the time. I mean, I was with them, I was in the same plane as them and I didn’t think anything of it,” he continued. “When I was in Canada or in Kenya, I would see them together, but again I put my full trust in that there’s nothing more than literally just a friendship.”