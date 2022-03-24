Not Ready to Talk

One month later, Moynes revealed that though Thurston reached out to him after confirming her relationship with Hersey, he never responded. “She has reached out to me. I just have not been [in] the place yet to respond to it. Especially the time that it all kind of was unraveling, I didn’t want to respond in a place of emotion and right in the heat of things when I haven’t had time to reflect,” he told Higgins on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “But there’s no point in doing it where I’m going to speak out of emotion.”

Moynes continued: “I do think she’s a good person and things played out not in a great way. I will respond to her, and we will make up, 100 percent, one day. It’s, just, not yet when it still feels kind of fresh. … It will come. I know it will — because we’re both mature. It’ll get there, it’s just not yet.”