Who’s to Blame?

“I don’t know if it was partially me, too, like, was she emotionally cheating to some degree because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation, which I know I struggle with sometimes,” Moynes said on the podcast in November 2021 about his initial reaction to the news. “I try to stand by having no regrets, but it is instances like this where you really start to fight yourself with having no regrets just with the way things played out.”