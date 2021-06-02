Blake’s Touch

While sources confirmed Shelton’s remark about Stefani taking the lead on their plans, one insider noted that it was the country crooner’s “idea to build that chapel on the ranch and they’ve been working on the interior for many months.”

The source explained, “He handpicked a small team of local carpenters to build a beautiful altar, plus there’s tasteful décor and enough seating for guests to sit back and enjoy a very special ceremony.”

Guests will also be invited to stay the night on the property, per the insider.