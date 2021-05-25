Here Comes The Bride! Everything Blake and Gwen Said About Their Wedding

Gwen Picks The Groom’s Tux

Shelton clarified that he doesn’t get to choose his own clothes for any formal events. “I never pick my own clothes unless I’m doing one of these FaceTime calls with you and I put on a cap and shirt,” he added in May 2021. “But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for [The Voice]. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That’s not a Gwen/wedding thing. That’s just in general.”