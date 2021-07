Bryan Cranston

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” the Malcolm in the Middle alum, 65, wrote via Instagram. “My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”