A Beach Boys Tribute

Stamos and the Beach Boys, who’ve frequently performed together through the years, honored Saget during their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” duet in August 2022.

During the Greek Theatre concert, Stamos and the band performed “Forever” — which became a staple of his character Jesse’s musical repertoire on Full House. Alongside the performance, the group showcased throwback footage of Saget’s character from the sitcom, per social media footage.