‘A Better Man’

In August 2021, Saget shared an emotional tribute to his “brother” on Instagram to celebrate Stamos’ birthday. “We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life,” the comedian wrote. “I’ve learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother … There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he’s in my life.”