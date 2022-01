Brotherly Love

Working on Full House brought Saget and Stamos together, but the two didn’t exactly have an instant connection. “The first four years we worked together, we weren’t besties,” Saget told Stamos during an April 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “You were bringing all the hot women in the world to the show, you had a mullet, you were Uncle Jesse. I was a married guy … I was trying to write jokes at night.”