Not Letting Go

Stamos followed it up with a statement of his own admitting that he wasn’t “ready to say goodbye” to his best friend just yet. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”