Parenting Pals

Saget, who shares daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, lent his support to his friend in the first year of Billy’s life. “He’s amazing, amazing,” the comedian told Us Weekly about Stamos’ parenting skills in December 2019. “If you follow his Instagram, you’ll know it’s for real. His baby is the cutest thing in the universe.”