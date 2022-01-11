Jerry Ferrara

“It had been a while since I saw Bob Saget,” the Entourage alum wrote via Instagram on January 10. “Ran into him at ABC studio in NYC. Just had my first son a month ago and was still in a daze. We had a great talk and he of course made me laugh and got in a joke. That’s how it was with him. Any run in or hang out or meal he always made you laugh and always left you feeling better than you felt before.”

Ferrara went on to write, “I still remember his first day on Entourage when he showed up at our front door. From moment one he was ON FIRE. The handshake at the end of that scene sealed the deal. He was gonna be around for awhile on the show. One of my all time favorite cameos and one of my all time favorite people. So sorry to his loved ones. Truly sucks.”