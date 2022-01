Juliet Angus

“You can get lucky to have good people come into your life to help shape who you become. To make you better, for your next chapter, a better friend, wife, mother. Bob did that,” the Ladies of London alum, who dated Saget during her 20s, wrote via Instagram on January 12. “May angels be near you old friend and may they be laughing. My thoughts to his wife, children, friends, family and their broken hearts. 💔.”