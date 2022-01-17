Nikki Glaser

The comedian wrote “a song about the world’s friend, Bob Saget,” she announced on January 15. “I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me. It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn’t intend to release anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I’m proud of it,” she wrote via Instagram.

“The king of fatherhood / Someone to trust,” Glaser sings. “When I was down / You brought me up / Hanging out with you / Full of life and beautiful.”