Pete Davidson

“I don’t have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me,” the Saturday Night Live star penned a message posted via Dave Sirus’ Instagram. “Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone for hours trying to help in any way he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was OK.”

He continued: “I love you Bob, it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”