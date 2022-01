Robin Thicke

The singer was “heartbroken” by Saget’s passing, writing via Instagram on January 10: “Bob Saget was a close friend to our family for over 30 years. He was there at my fathers wedding and funeral. He was groomsman at my uncle Todd’s wedding. He was the kindest, most gentle soul. Forever loved. I know my Dad is there to welcome him in Heaven with a joke and a hug. We love you @bobsaget.”