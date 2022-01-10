Jeff Franklin

“I wrote the role of Danny Tanner for my friend Bob Saget. The character was kind, genuine, neurotic, a bit nerdy, a hugger with a heart of gold, and endearingly funny. That was Bob,” Full House creator Jeff Franklin shared via Instagram. “And the x-rated sense of humor that was left out of Full House. But Bob’s charm and love-ability was the reason people embraced Danny Tanner. It was my joyful honor to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being. Your spirit and your work will live on. Love you Bob.”