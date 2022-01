December 2021

“Merry Christmas Eve everyone! 🎄So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @bobsaget (even though we’ve been married over 3 years!) because he’s finally in Chicago for the holidays!” Rizzo wrote via Instagram as the twosome rang in the holidays in Chicago. “Cheers to everyone on this special holiday. May you all be surrounded by peace and love. ❤️🎄❤️🎄.”