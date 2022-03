A New Universe

“2 whole months. I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” Rizzo wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey 💫.”