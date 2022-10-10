‘Choosing to Be Happy’

“You can think you’re doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you,” the Eat Travel Rock host told E! News in September 2022. “You’re like, ‘Whoa, I thought it was doing better. Where did that come from?'”

Rizzo revealed that she copes with her loss through “choosing to be happy” and being “grateful” for the time she had with her husband, adding that the process of grief “ebbs and flows” over time.

“Knowing they can get to that place of feeling better, that it’s going to pass,” she explained. “The grief was going to pass. It’s gonna be like a wave. It comes in, washes over you, and then it passes and then you feel better.”